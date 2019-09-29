Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Comparing side by side

As Restaurants businesses, Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Del Taco Restaurants Inc. 11 1.70 31.98M 0.44 27.48 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. 33 2.95 11.31M -0.78 0.00

Demonstrates Del Taco Restaurants Inc. and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Del Taco Restaurants Inc. 291,788,321.17% 4.1% 2.1% Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. 33,801,554.09% -2.6% -1.1%

Volatility and Risk

Del Taco Restaurants Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 76.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.24 beta. In other hand, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. has beta of 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Del Taco Restaurants Inc. Its rival Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.3 respectively. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Del Taco Restaurants Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Del Taco Restaurants Inc. and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Del Taco Restaurants Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Del Taco Restaurants Inc.’s average price target is $15, while its potential upside is 45.91%. Competitively Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. has a consensus price target of $30.5, with potential downside of -6.15%. The information presented earlier suggests that Del Taco Restaurants Inc. looks more robust than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 84% of Del Taco Restaurants Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Del Taco Restaurants Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Del Taco Restaurants Inc. -2.02% -3.89% 15.98% 14.88% -5.46% 21.32% Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. -4.51% 8.51% 2.23% 1.54% -30.19% 23.58%

For the past year Del Taco Restaurants Inc. has weaker performance than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 13 factors Del Taco Restaurants Inc. beats Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The companyÂ’s restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of July 27, 2017, it operated 550 restaurants in 15 states. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.