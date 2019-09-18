Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO) and Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Contrasting side by side

Both Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) and Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) are each other’s competitor in the Restaurants industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Del Taco Restaurants Inc. 11 0.78 N/A 0.44 27.48 Good Times Restaurants Inc. 2 0.20 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Del Taco Restaurants Inc. and Good Times Restaurants Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Del Taco Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 2.1% Good Times Restaurants Inc. 0.00% -4.6% -2.5%

Risk and Volatility

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. is 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.24. In other hand, Good Times Restaurants Inc. has beta of 0.68 which is 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Good Times Restaurants Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Good Times Restaurants Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Del Taco Restaurants Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. and Good Times Restaurants Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Del Taco Restaurants Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Good Times Restaurants Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$14 is Del Taco Restaurants Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 29.39%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 84% of Del Taco Restaurants Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 31.5% of Good Times Restaurants Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.2% of Del Taco Restaurants Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Good Times Restaurants Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Del Taco Restaurants Inc. -2.02% -3.89% 15.98% 14.88% -5.46% 21.32% Good Times Restaurants Inc. -3.66% 5.14% -17.49% -24.46% -56.19% -26.4%

For the past year Del Taco Restaurants Inc. had bullish trend while Good Times Restaurants Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Good Times Restaurants Inc.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The companyÂ’s restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of July 27, 2017, it operated 550 restaurants in 15 states. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the United States. As of September 27, 2016, it operated 20 company-owned and 7 joint venture drive-thru fast food hamburger restaurants in Colorado, as well as 10 franchises in Colorado and Wyoming under the Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard name; 9 company-owned full-service upscale casual dining restaurants under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name in Colorado; and 4 company-owned and 3 joint venture full-service upscale casual dining restaurants in North Carolina, as well as 2 franchises in South Carolina and Tennessee under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Lakewood, Colorado.