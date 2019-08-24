Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO) and Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Contrasting side by side

Both Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) and Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) are each other’s competitor in the Restaurants industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Del Taco Restaurants Inc. 11 0.80 N/A 0.44 27.48 Darden Restaurants Inc. 118 1.74 N/A 5.74 21.19

In table 1 we can see Del Taco Restaurants Inc. and Darden Restaurants Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Darden Restaurants Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Del Taco Restaurants Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Del Taco Restaurants Inc. is presently more expensive than Darden Restaurants Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Del Taco Restaurants Inc. and Darden Restaurants Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Del Taco Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 2.1% Darden Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 30.9% 12.6%

Volatility and Risk

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. is 76.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.24 beta. Darden Restaurants Inc. has a 0.31 beta and it is 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Del Taco Restaurants Inc. is 0.2 while its Current Ratio is 0.3. Meanwhile, Darden Restaurants Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Darden Restaurants Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Del Taco Restaurants Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Del Taco Restaurants Inc. and Darden Restaurants Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Del Taco Restaurants Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Darden Restaurants Inc. 1 5 10 2.63

Del Taco Restaurants Inc.’s upside potential is 27.27% at a $14 average price target. Darden Restaurants Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $127.88 average price target and a 6.10% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Del Taco Restaurants Inc. appears more favorable than Darden Restaurants Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 84% of Del Taco Restaurants Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.9% of Darden Restaurants Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Del Taco Restaurants Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Darden Restaurants Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Del Taco Restaurants Inc. -2.02% -3.89% 15.98% 14.88% -5.46% 21.32% Darden Restaurants Inc. -2.16% -0.02% 5.22% 14.54% 14.23% 21.73%

For the past year Del Taco Restaurants Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Darden Restaurants Inc.

Summary

Darden Restaurants Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Del Taco Restaurants Inc.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The companyÂ’s restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of July 27, 2017, it operated 550 restaurants in 15 states. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.