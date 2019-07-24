Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (DFRG)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Both Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) are each other’s competitor in the Restaurants industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 7 0.63 N/A -2.31 0.00 The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 46 0.85 N/A 2.18 21.69

Table 1 demonstrates Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 0.00% 17.1% 6.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.82 shows that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. is 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s 64.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.36 beta.

Liquidity

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. On the competitive side is, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated which has a 0.4 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 1 4 2 2.29

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. has a 9.19% upside potential and a consensus price target of $8.67. On the other hand, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s potential upside is 12.52% and its consensus price target is $49.43. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is looking more favorable than Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 97% of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. shares and 0% of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated shares. About 1.5% of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. -15.17% -22.27% -38.68% -24.86% -64.75% -27.27% The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated -0.69% -0.06% 2.61% -9.71% -9.03% 8.55%

For the past year Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. has -27.27% weaker performance while The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has 8.55% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated beats Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants primarily in the United States. The company also produces cheesecakes and other baked products for foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 208 casual dining restaurants, including 194 under The Cheesecake Factory mark, 13 under the Grand Lux Cafe mark, and 1 currently under the Rock Sugar Pan Asian Kitchen mark; and 15 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants in the Middle East, China, and Mexico under licensing agreements. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.