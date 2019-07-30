Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (DFRG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

We are comparing Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) and Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Restaurants companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 7 0.63 N/A -2.31 0.00 Jack in the Box Inc. 80 2.15 N/A 4.48 17.37

Table 1 demonstrates Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. and Jack in the Box Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) and Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Jack in the Box Inc. 0.00% -27% 16.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.82 beta indicates that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. is 18.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Jack in the Box Inc. on the other hand, has 0.49 beta which makes it 51.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. are 0.4 and 0.2. Competitively, Jack in the Box Inc. has 0.5 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Jack in the Box Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. and Jack in the Box Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Jack in the Box Inc. 2 4 4 2.40

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s upside potential is 8.65% at a $8.67 consensus target price. Jack in the Box Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $87 consensus target price and a 19.90% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Jack in the Box Inc. seems more appealing than Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. and Jack in the Box Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.4% are Jack in the Box Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. -15.17% -22.27% -38.68% -24.86% -64.75% -27.27% Jack in the Box Inc. 1.29% -0.31% -7.39% -2.95% -12.86% 0.27%

For the past year Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. had bearish trend while Jack in the Box Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Jack in the Box Inc. beats Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants primarily in the United States. As of October 01, 2017, it operated and franchised approximately 2,251 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam; and approximately 726 Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurants in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in San Diego, California.