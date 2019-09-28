Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (DFRG) and Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Contrasting side by side

As Restaurants companies, Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) and Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.
|8
|-3.69
|26.69M
|-2.31
|0.00
|Waitr Holdings Inc.
|2
|2.44
|52.02M
|-1.34
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. and Waitr Holdings Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. and Waitr Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.
|334,880,803.01%
|0%
|0%
|Waitr Holdings Inc.
|2,960,897,034.55%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
0.4 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. Its rival Waitr Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. and Waitr Holdings Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Waitr Holdings Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
The upside potential is 6.52% for Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. with consensus price target of $8.5. On the other hand, Waitr Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 407.25% and its consensus price target is $7. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Waitr Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 91.1% of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 44.2% of Waitr Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% are Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.9% of Waitr Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.
|0.25%
|0%
|16.54%
|0.38%
|-15.54%
|11.33%
|Waitr Holdings Inc.
|-13.07%
|-27.72%
|-51.79%
|-62.22%
|-54.64%
|-58.83%
For the past year Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. had bullish trend while Waitr Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Waitr Holdings Inc. beats Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.