Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (DFRG) and Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Contrasting side by side

As Restaurants companies, Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) and Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 8 -3.69 26.69M -2.31 0.00 Waitr Holdings Inc. 2 2.44 52.02M -1.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. and Waitr Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. and Waitr Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 334,880,803.01% 0% 0% Waitr Holdings Inc. 2,960,897,034.55% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.4 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. Its rival Waitr Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. and Waitr Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Waitr Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 6.52% for Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. with consensus price target of $8.5. On the other hand, Waitr Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 407.25% and its consensus price target is $7. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Waitr Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.1% of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 44.2% of Waitr Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% are Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.9% of Waitr Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0.25% 0% 16.54% 0.38% -15.54% 11.33% Waitr Holdings Inc. -13.07% -27.72% -51.79% -62.22% -54.64% -58.83%

For the past year Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. had bullish trend while Waitr Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Waitr Holdings Inc. beats Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.