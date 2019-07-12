Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (DFRG) and Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Contrasting side by side

Since Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) and Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) are part of the Restaurants industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 7 0.62 N/A -2.31 0.00 Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 22 0.92 N/A 0.33 67.63

In table 1 we can see Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. and Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. is 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.82. Chuy’s Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 0.28 beta which makes it 72.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Chuy’s Holdings Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Chuy’s Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. and Chuy’s Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. has an average target price of $8.67, and a 9.47% upside potential. Chuy’s Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23 consensus target price and a 2.95% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Chuy’s Holdings Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 97% of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. shares and 0% of Chuy’s Holdings Inc. shares. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. -15.17% -22.27% -38.68% -24.86% -64.75% -27.27% Chuy’s Holdings Inc. -4.18% 6.8% -3.38% 7.59% -21.78% 23.9%

For the past year Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. has -27.27% weaker performance while Chuy’s Holdings Inc. has 23.9% stronger performance.

Summary

Chuy’s Holdings Inc. beats Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

ChuyÂ’s Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, ChuyÂ’s Opco, Inc., owns and operates restaurants under the ChuyÂ’s name in Texas and 16 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The companyÂ’s restaurants provide Mexican and Tex Mex inspired food. As of February 28, 2017, it owned and operated 82 full-service restaurants in 16 states. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.