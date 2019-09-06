Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (DFRG) and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Comparison side by side

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG) are two firms in the Restaurants that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 7 0.56 N/A -2.31 0.00 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. 718 4.47 N/A 8.62 92.34

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. 0.00% 16.9% 7.2%

Risk and Volatility

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. is 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.72 beta. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. on the other hand, has 0.73 beta which makes it 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. are 0.4 and 0.2. Competitively, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. 1 3 6 2.60

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s average price target is $8.5, while its potential upside is 6.52%. Meanwhile, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s average price target is $746.91, while its potential downside is -10.88%. Based on the data given earlier, Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.1% and 100% respectively. 1.5% are Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0.25% 0% 16.54% 0.38% -15.54% 11.33% Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. 2.26% 9.67% 15.54% 49.26% 70.91% 84.24%

For the past year Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. was less bullish than Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

Summary

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 2,198 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 29 international Chipotle restaurants; and 23 restaurants with non-Chipotle concepts. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.