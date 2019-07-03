Del Friscos Restaurant Group (DFRG) Holder Penn Capital Management Co Decreased Holding by $1.57 Million as Stock Value Declined; International Value Advisers Cut Its Stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) by $14.82 Million as Share Value Declined

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) by 21.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 2.12M shares as the company’s stock declined 23.67% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7.53 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.96M, down from 9.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.27. About 307,180 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has declined 16.77% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 29/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Investor Day Rescheduled for April 12, 2018 in New York, NY; 22/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOSREPORTS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO US$60M; 16/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 25/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at HSBC GEMs Conference Jun 4; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $230 MLN FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q EPS 6c; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q Rev $802.8M

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Del Friscos Restaurant Group (DFRG) by 59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 262,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.68% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 182,311 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 444,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Del Friscos Restaurant Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.03. About 958,889 shares traded. Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) has declined 64.75% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DFRG News: 08/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S REPORTS $50M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Announces Opening of Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouses in Pittsburgh and Santa Clara; 08/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant 4Q Adj EPS 39c; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RECEIVED SEVERAL BIDS FOR SULLIVAN’S STEAKHOUSE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DFRG); 13/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 20C; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP INC – ANTICIPATE HAVING A SIGNED AGREEMENT IN PLACE WITHIN NEXT 60-90 DAYS FOR SULLIVAN’S; 07/05/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, known for its upscale steakhouses, will acquire Barteca Restaurant Group for $325 million in cash; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION DOES NOT REQUIRE APPROVAL BY DEL FRISCO’S SHAREHOLDERS

Analysts await Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 127.27% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.22 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

