Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Upped By $1.50 Million Its F5 Networks (FFIV) Stake; Westchester Capital Management Increased Red Hat (RHT) Stake By $52.51 Million

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased Red Hat Inc. (RHT) stake by 29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westchester Capital Management Llc acquired 288,525 shares as Red Hat Inc. (RHT)’s stock 0.00%. The Westchester Capital Management Llc holds 1.28M shares with $234.46M value, up from 994,764 last quarter. Red Hat Inc. now has $33.43B valuation. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 24/05/2018 – Red Hat Certifies Multiple Ribbon Virtual Network Functions on Open Stack Platform 10; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNlCs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical; 28/03/2018 – Red Hat to Stay in Bond Market Despite Plans to Repatriate Offshore Cash; 30/05/2018 – Carahsoft Awarded U.S. Department of Defense Blanket Purchase Agreement for Red Hat Software and Services; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q REV. $772M, EST. $761.9M; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 03/05/2018 – HPE REPORTS PACT WITH RED HAT TO OPTIMIZE & ACCELERATE

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) stake by 69.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired 7,768 shares as F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)’s stock declined 3.64%. The Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 18,905 shares with $3.66M value, up from 11,137 last quarter. F5 Networks Inc now has $7.48B valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $124.39. About 68,816 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 09/03/2018 F5 CEO Locoh-Donou Charts the Software Shift — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV); 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 22/05/2018 – CFO Moves: F5 Networks, Dixons Carphone

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability reported 92 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Moreover, Westchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 8.64% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 1.28 million shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 6,897 shares. Geode Limited holds 0.14% or 2.88M shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Bancshares The holds 33,545 shares. Havens Ltd Llc reported 75,090 shares or 13.28% of all its holdings. M&T Bankshares owns 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 12,043 shares. The Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Pathstone Family Office Lc reported 200 shares. Yakira Cap Management Inc reported 5.09% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Cap Advisers Ltd Llc holds 16,220 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 0.15% or 297,982 shares. Carlson Cap LP reported 6.42% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Manikay Limited Liability has invested 5.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Undeniable Reasons to Buy IBM Stock Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Guess Which Stocks Warren Buffett Bought: 2nd-Quarter Contest – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy After Impressive Earnings Beats – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 428,076 shares to 390,568 valued at $38.32 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) stake by 100,675 shares and now owns 19,433 shares. New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) was reduced too.

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FFIV October 4th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “F5 (FFIV) Down 12.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “F5 Networks Reports Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Business Wire” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “F5 to Participate in the KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can F5 Networks, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FFIV) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. F5 Networks has $21100 highest and $110 lowest target. $160.70’s average target is 29.19% above currents $124.39 stock price. F5 Networks had 21 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on Thursday, August 8 to “Equal-Weight” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Sell” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $166 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was upgraded by Nomura on Monday, April 1 to “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Sell” rating. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The company was upgraded on Friday, March 29 by PiperJaffray.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 233,403 shares. Arrow Fincl holds 265 shares. Rodgers Brothers has 15,261 shares. Moreover, Oak Associate Limited Oh has 0.1% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corp owns 11,211 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.32% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Credit Agricole S A holds 0.35% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) or 40,720 shares. Contravisory Inv Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,940 shares. Swiss National Bank stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv accumulated 4,451 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 3,475 shares. Ci Inc holds 0.02% or 18,748 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 643,761 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.02% stake.