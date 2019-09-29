Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Trimmed Watsco (WSO) Holding by $21.01 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Share Value Declined, Becker Capital Management Lowered Stake

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 99.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 128,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 300 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49,000, down from 129,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $166.53. About 143,620 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500.

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 342,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 1.45M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.71 million, down from 1.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.83. About 2.56 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Net Pft EUR2.44B; 09/05/2018 – British-based Vodafone will buy some European assets of U.S. cable company Liberty Global for $21.8 billion; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone CEO Vittorio Colao to Depart After a Decade — 3rd Update; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI-INDUS DEAL VALUES VODAFONE’S SHAREHOLDING AT $4.3B; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE NEARING DEAL TO BUY CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN ASSETS FROM LIBERTY GLOBAL, AGREEMENT POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group FY 2018 Adjusted Ebitda Up 11.8% Organically; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone: Balesh Sharma To Be CEO of Merged Vodafone India Co; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI INFRATEL: VODAFONE TO BE ISSUED WITH 783.1M COMBINED CO; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 167,418 shares to 471,357 shares, valued at $21.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 22,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) A Risky Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) CEO Nick Read on Q3 2019 Trading Update Call (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on January 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vodafone +2.8% as HSBC raises to Buy – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of Vodafone Group Are Surging Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Weakness in Vodafone Looks Like a Buying Opportunity for Long-Term Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

More notable recent Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Watsco to Host 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Call July 18, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Watsco Tries to Beat the Weather – Motley Fool” published on July 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Watsco Reports Record Second Quarter Results NYSE:WSO – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Be Disappointed With Their 97% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Watsco May Be Worth Adding To Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $19.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 99,843 shares to 247,057 shares, valued at $33.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 48,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 342,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc.

Analysts await Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 6.64% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.11 per share. WSO’s profit will be $86.42M for 18.50 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual earnings per share reported by Watsco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.80% less from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northstar Inv Advisors Ltd Co has invested 1.35% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Pnc Svcs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 37,124 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 143 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% or 5,600 shares in its portfolio. Riverbridge Prns Lc owns 117,333 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Advsr Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3,141 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 0.04% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 800 shares. 4,048 were reported by Fdx. Buckhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Com owns 25,293 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Sei Invs reported 0.01% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).