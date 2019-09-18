Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Stake In One Gas (OGS) Was Has Lifted; Raytheon Co (RTN) Share Price Rose While Hendley & Co Raised Stake

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in One Gas Inc (OGS) by 50.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 20,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% . The institutional investor held 59,974 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.41M, up from 39,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in One Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $92.76. About 78,002 shares traded. ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has risen 21.19% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.19% the S&P500. Some Historical OGS News: 10/05/2018 – One Gas at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Affirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 Net $156M-Net $168M; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.20; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Operating Income $130.3 Million; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $375 Million; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Net $90.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ ONE Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGS)

Hendley & Co Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 606.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc bought 18,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 21,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73 million, up from 3,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $199.95. About 463,928 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT; 24/05/2018 – Raytheon, No Barriers seek disabled veterans for transformational expedition; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs agreement with U.S. government for Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense system

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 18 investors sold OGS shares while 86 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 38.10 million shares or 0.16% more from 38.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Webster Financial Bank N A invested 0.01% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Voya Management Limited accumulated 21,080 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com has 0% invested in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) for 175 shares. Sei Investments owns 0.01% invested in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) for 36,163 shares. Natixis reported 2,316 shares stake. Commerce Savings Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Bartlett Lc reported 7 shares. Cap Advsrs Ok has invested 0.01% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Private Ocean Ltd reported 19 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Numerixs Inv Technologies reported 300 shares stake. Century invested in 0.26% or 2.86M shares. 4,549 are owned by Of Oklahoma. Benjamin F Edwards Co Incorporated reported 26,053 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Rech, a California-based fund reported 47,934 shares.

More notable recent ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned About ONE Gas, Inc.’s (NYSE:OGS) Earnings Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are ONE Gas, Inc.â€™s Returns On Capital Worth Investigating? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should We Expect From ONE Gas, Inc.’s (NYSE:OGS) Earnings In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $19.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII) by 1,742 shares to 3,070 shares, valued at $722,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 363,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 483,739 shares, and cut its stake in Aarons Inc (NYSE:AAN).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raytheon added to BofA’s U.S. 1 List – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Raytheon (RTN), Hanwha Systems partner to upgrade Identification Friend or Foe systems – StreetInsider.com” published on September 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Raytheon (RTN), United Technologies (UTX) Added to Baird Fresh Picks List – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raytheon to build new facility in Texas – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RTN, UTX could rise 30%-40% – Baird – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 2,656 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Connors Investor Svcs Inc has 15,975 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Philadelphia Trust holds 1.67% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 108,776 shares. South Dakota Inv Council owns 19,475 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Hgk Asset invested in 35,580 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc has 6,374 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation accumulated 11,296 shares. South Texas Money Management Ltd owns 1.78% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 239,763 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.62% or 2.13M shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund stated it has 5,809 shares. 3,931 were accumulated by Essex Fincl. Advisory Rech reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Quantum Mgmt has 0.5% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 5,288 shares. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc holds 0.2% or 2,850 shares.

Hendley & Co Inc, which manages about $216.47M and $213.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11,909 shares to 67,423 shares, valued at $9.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.