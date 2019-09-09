Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Raised Mcdonalds (MCD) Stake by $1.20 Million as Shares Rose; Riverbridge Partners Trimmed Its Stake in Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) by $7.03 Million

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Healthcare Services Group Inc (HCSG) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 219,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.19% . The hedge fund held 3.14M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.54M, down from 3.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Services Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $23.56. About 261,770 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES BOOSTED ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE ALLOWANCE IN 1Q; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Healthcare Services; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q EPS $0.000, EST. 33.000C; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.00; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Expects No Impact on Future Revenue, Net Income or EPS; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $501.8 MLN VS $404.5 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q Rev $501.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCSG); 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS CORRESPONDING EXPENSE TO “UNFAVORABLY IMPACT” 1Q 2018 EPS BY $0.36-$0.38/SHARE

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 7,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 542,383 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.80M, up from 535,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $217.82. About 1.81 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU IS DRIVING AVG CHECK HIGHER; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO EXPAND USE OF FRESH BEEF IN MOST U.S. LOCATIONS; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: 1Q U.S. Comps Up on Growth in Average Check Resulting From Menu Price Increases, Product Mix Shifts; 13/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 30/05/2018 – MCD: CONTRIBUTING 55% OF CAPITAL FOR FRANCHISE STORE REMODELS; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 1%-2% in U.S; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST TIME B2 CFR TO NEW OWNER OF C.H. GUENTHER & SON; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/03/2018 – Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021 with Key Players Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Restaurant Brand International and Subway Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 24,273 shares to 738,013 shares, valued at $13.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 283,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,759 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based Monetary Mngmt Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0.44% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Atria Ltd Llc invested in 0.22% or 27,676 shares. Stock Yards Commercial Bank & reported 33,454 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Company has invested 0.35% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Endurance Wealth Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Ls Ltd accumulated 39,023 shares. 8,255 were accumulated by Duff & Phelps Company. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 248,774 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors Lc invested in 0.39% or 2,716 shares. M Secs Inc stated it has 6,007 shares. Moreover, Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt has 0% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,160 shares. Fdx Advsr holds 0.11% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 14,915 shares. Sabal Trust holds 2.67% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 158,157 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance has invested 1.38% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). King Wealth holds 2.59% or 43,601 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold HCSG shares while 80 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 75.18 million shares or 3.36% less from 77.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markel Corporation, a Virginia-based fund reported 196,500 shares. Wendell David Assoc has 0.08% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 16,050 shares. Dupont Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 6,975 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company reported 41 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 225,184 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 113,462 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 3,827 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Torray Limited Com holds 29,452 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Lc holds 0.03% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) or 39,244 shares. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 898,298 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsr owns 3,954 shares. Bath Savings, Maine-based fund reported 42,262 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 19,800 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 354,664 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manatuck Hill Limited Liability Com invested 0.24% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5,118 shares to 190,758 shares, valued at $29.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 6,469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,871 shares, and has risen its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).