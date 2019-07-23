Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Raised Its Holding in Huntsman (HUN) as Valuation Declined; As Lendingtree New (TREE) Stock Price Rose, Diker Management Cut Its Position

Diker Management Llc decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 89.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc sold 17,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,105 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, down from 19,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $414.81. About 189,899 shares traded or 4.27% up from the average. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 35.87% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 10/05/2018 – LendingTree’s Consumer Debt Outlook Finds Americans On Pace to Amass a Collective $4 Trillion in Consumer Debt by the End of 2018; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Net $31.5M; 20/03/2018 – Des Moines, Pittsburgh and Buffalo Among Most Popular Cities for Millennial Homebuyers; 10/05/2018 – LendingTree’s Consumer Debt Outlook Finds Americans On Pace to Amass a Collective $4 Trillion in Consumer Debt by the End of 20; 07/03/2018 LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for February; 04/04/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for March; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.41; 21/03/2018 – LendingTree Launches Free Credit Monitoring Service; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q EPS $2.12; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2Q EBIT $34M-EBIT $36M

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 101.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 19,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,630 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 19,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.59. About 1.77M shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 36.68% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes Purchase of Demilec For $350M; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntsman And Subsidiary To ‘BB+’; Outlook Pos; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Rev $2.3B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Huntsman Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUN); 13/03/2018 – Huntsman Acquires Demilec, A Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman Gets New 5-Year $1.2 Billion Revolver; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman: Paying $350M in All-Cash Transaction for Demile; 30/05/2018 – Robb Report: Pierre Lagrange Has Teamed Up with Sotheby’s to Bring the World of Huntsman to Life; 12/03/2018 – Huntsman Appoints Daniele Ferrari to Its Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thornburg Inv Mngmt owns 1.52M shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Scotia Capital Inc reported 0.01% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Franklin Resources reported 119,694 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc owns 9,690 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.01% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Quantitative Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 10,400 shares. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) has 7,663 shares. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership reported 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 0.01% or 148,900 shares. Utah Retirement System holds 0.02% or 41,147 shares in its portfolio. The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.04% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). State Street Corp stated it has 2.88 million shares. First Hawaiian National Bank owns 17,050 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Comerica Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% or 161,496 shares.

More notable recent Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Huntsman: A Perspective For The Board – Seeking Alpha” on October 12, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Itâ€™s Time to Invest in Value Stocks â€“ Atlanticâ€™s Alexander Roepers Expects Rotation Back to Value – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Huntsman Corporation 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Huntsman Announces Second Quarter 2019 Common Dividend – PRNewswire” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Huntsman Corporation’s (NYSE:HUN) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 77,961 shares to 432,948 shares, valued at $35.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 37,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,794 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $57,643 activity.

More notable recent LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tree of Knowledge and Ryerson University Launch Thought-Leading Research Project to Develop Targeted Treatments with Novel Nano-Technology – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jaguar Health Regains Compliance with All Applicable Nasdaq Stock Market Listing Standards – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Grocery Outlet Isn’t the Growth Stock You May Think It Is – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Retail Stocks to Watch in July – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Had A ‘Key Reversal’ After Smashing Earnings, Take Profits, Trim Positions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2019.