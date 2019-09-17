Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Raised Its Holding in Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) by $2.07 Million; Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Shareholder Dillon & Associates Has Upped Position

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 27.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 21,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 98,959 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.70 million, up from 77,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $96.63. About 61,229 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 4,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 54,542 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.16M, up from 50,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $145.62. About 131,293 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 46.88 million shares or 1.58% less from 47.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Federated Invsts Inc Pa accumulated 0% or 3,488 shares. Barclays Pcl owns 123,426 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 188,780 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fil Limited accumulated 705,974 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Company reported 2,700 shares stake. Css Ltd Com Il reported 8,400 shares stake. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership invested in 268,196 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Assetmark Inc stated it has 136 shares. Omers Administration accumulated 6,900 shares. Parametric Ltd has invested 0.01% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). The France-based Fund Mngmt Sa has invested 0.14% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Balyasny Asset Ltd Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 30,849 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Co reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Driehaus Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI).

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $19.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 162,583 shares to 72,634 shares, valued at $8.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) by 5,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,104 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold EEFT shares while 126 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 35.44% less from 72.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wasatch Advsrs stated it has 1.72M shares or 2.82% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 112,757 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Century Inc reported 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Sumitomo Mitsui accumulated 0% or 2,788 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc owns 0% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 60,763 shares. Crosslink Capital Inc reported 7.6% stake. Syntal Limited Liability Corp accumulated 10,489 shares. Pembroke Management Limited reported 178,984 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 2,976 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset has 0.03% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 9,360 shares. Sei Invests Com stated it has 145,154 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 123 are held by Farmers & Merchants Invs. Guardian Co holds 455,908 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory LP owns 106 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh reported 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35 million and $323.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 30,720 shares to 19,472 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

