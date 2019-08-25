Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Raised Its Hexcel New (HXL) Stake by $682,176 as Market Value Rose; As Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Valuation Declined, Holder Fiera Capital Trimmed Its Position

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 20,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 875,912 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.83 million, down from 896,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $88.21. About 271,684 shares traded. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 29.5 MLN RUPEES VS 42.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 11.6% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Health Division; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN8.27B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 22.5% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Retail Division; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 28.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 10,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The institutional investor held 46,920 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, up from 36,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $80.12. About 529,183 shares traded or 4.28% up from the average. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 26/03/2018 Hexcel and Arkema Join Forces in Thermoplastic Composite Solutions for Aerospace; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees Record Sales in Latest Quarter; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Sales $2.10B-$2.20B; 24/04/2018 – Hexcel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – “ARE FULLY COMMITTED” TO MEETING ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR YEAR; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.96 TO $3.10; 23/04/2018 – REG-Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Net $61.6M; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 SALES ABOUT $2.0 BLN; 07/05/2018 – HEXCEL BOARD AUTHORIZES $500M OF ADDED SHARE REPURCHASES

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 1.78M shares to 3.24 million shares, valued at $29.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Analysts await Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 65.28% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.72 per share. FMX’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 18.53 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.12% EPS growth.

