Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Position in Shaw Communications (SJR) Upped by $13.33 Million; Union Pacific (UNP) Holder American Money Management Has Lowered Stake by $610,597

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 3,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 20,629 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.49M, down from 24,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $167.11. About 2.41 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 213.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 666,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 978,357 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.98M, up from 311,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.17. About 225,563 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 17/04/2018 – Bank of Queensland Target Price Cut 13% to A$11.30/Share by Shaw & Partners; 07/05/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of the Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 16/05/2018 – HALL CHADWICK- · RICHARD ALBARRAN, BRENT KIJURINA AND CAMERON SHAW APPOINTED AS VOLUNTARY ADMINISTRATORS OF CAPITAL MINING; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 28/03/2018 – Shaw Communications Applauds Government’s Pro-Competitive Decision for 600 MHz Spectrum Auction; 18/04/2018 – Alumina Target Price Raised to A$3.40 a Share by Shaw & Partners; 21/05/2018 – SCINTILLA COMMERCIAL & CREDIT LTD SCCL.BO – CO TO CONSIDER APPOINTMENT OF SUNIT SHAW AS CFO; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Declares Monthly Dividends; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Shaw Communications posts loss on restructuring charges

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.19 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Markel holds 0.22% or 85,370 shares. Qci Asset Management invested in 0.04% or 2,487 shares. Taurus Asset Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,835 shares. Idaho-based Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.22% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.55% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1.91M shares. Natl Asset Management has 0.21% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Amica Mutual reported 0.46% stake. Cim Investment Mangement Inc has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bluestein R H And Commerce holds 6,709 shares. 1,625 are owned by Connors Investor Ser. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.58% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 692,551 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 10,375 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 0.32% or 287,399 shares. The Texas-based Linscomb & Williams Inc has invested 0.1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60 million and $187.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Emerging Markets Etf by 6,722 shares to 101,133 shares, valued at $5.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 0 (STIP).

