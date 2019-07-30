Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Position in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Boosted by $3.50 Million; As Prologis Com (PLD) Share Price Rose, Hedeker Wealth Management Group Increased Position by $356,748

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 258.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 134,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 186,708 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95 million, up from 52,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.57. About 364,038 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 16.24% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 20/03/2018 – Nabila Ahmed: Scoop: Liberty Global is in talks with Sunrise Communications about a potential partnership to combine and expand; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Announcing Deal to Buy Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 billion; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY; 03/05/2018 – Vodafone closes in on game-changing Liberty Global deal; 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 08/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: Confirmed. Announcement likely tomorrow at 7am UK time; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Is Said to Offer Bonds to Finance Liberty Global Deal; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 Billion

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Prologis Inc Com (PLD) by 19.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 5,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,749 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, up from 29,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $82.28. About 520,897 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Nears Deal to Buy DCT; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts DCT Industrial Rtgs On Watch Pos On Prologis Acqstn; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 3,400 shares to 13,810 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 81,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 530,778 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.