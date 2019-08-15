Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Position in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Has Upped by $22.17 Million as Share Value Rose; Sempra Energy (SRE) Holder First Manhattan Company Has Lowered Holding by $1.82 Million as Stock Rose

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 124.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 39,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 71,547 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.03 million, up from 31,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $17.54 during the last trading session, reaching $500.46. About 622,465 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 13.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 14,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 96,577 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.16M, down from 111,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $136.75. About 1.24M shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Sempra Energy Ratings On Its Acq Of EFH; 13/04/2018 – MOODY´S AFFIRMS IENOVA’S RATINGS AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 08/05/2018 – Southern California summer/winter natgas supply could fall short -regulators; 07/05/2018 – Sempra on track to finish Louisiana Cameron LNG export terminal in 2019; 07/05/2018 – ONCOR ELECTRIC DELIVERY – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $990 MLN VS $935 MLN; 12/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY CEO DEBRA L. REED TO RETIRE; JEFFREY W. MARTIN; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q Rev $2.96B; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy’s Joseph A. Householder to Succeed Reed as Presiden

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.73 million activity.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 348,167 shares to 2.27 million shares, valued at $94.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,000 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $17.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 70,900 shares to 741,151 shares, valued at $30.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inter Continental Ex (NYSE:ICE) by 103,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW).

