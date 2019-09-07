Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Position in Global Pmts (GPN) Has Increased by $1.31 Million as Stock Price Rose; Kennedy Capital Management Has Cut Css Industries (CSS) Holding by $1.15 Million as Share Price Declined

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Css Industries Inc (CSS) by 36.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 230,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.08% . The institutional investor held 403,817 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, down from 634,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Css Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.32M market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.99. About 6,389 shares traded. CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS) has declined 67.03% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CSS News: 28/03/2018 – CSS INDUSTRIES SAYS ON MARCH 27, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO EIGHT DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ CSS Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSS); 17/04/2018 – CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT – HOMEAWAY & CSS ENTERTAINMENT EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP TO PRODUCE SECOND SEASON OF SERIES VACATION RENTAL POTENTIAL; 31/05/2018 – CSS Gradient Backgrounds by Brand Gradients Get Over 500 Upvotes from Product Hunt Within 1 Week; 27/03/2018 – Stephen P. Crane Joins CSS lndustries’ Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Royce Special Equity Exits Neenah, Cuts CSS Industries; 17/04/2018 – CSS and ISARA Introduce the First and Only Quantum-Safe, Full-Stack PKI; 05/03/2018 Automotive IoT Security – CSS Successfully Completes 500 Million Connected Vehicle Pilot; 24/04/2018 – DoD-NSA: Senate Confirms LTG Nakasone to Lead USCYBERCOM and NSA/CSS; 27/03/2018 – Stephen P. Crane Joins CSS Industries’ Board of Directors

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 110.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 10,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 19,393 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 9,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $174.37. About 1.71 million shares traded or 18.44% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Global Payments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 09/03/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29)

More notable recent CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CSS Industries, Inc. (CSS) CEO Christopher Munyan on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Buying CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CSS Industries: Undervalued On All Fronts, A Rare Net-Net In This Market – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Confetti Collectionâ„¢ Voted Best Box Under $25 – Business Wire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.32 per share. CSS’s profit will be $4.25 million for 2.08 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.36 actual EPS reported by CSS Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -135.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Global Payments Inc (GPN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Global Payments Announces Pricing of $3.0 Billion Senior Unsecured Notes – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Global Payments Inc.’s (NYSE:GPN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Investigate Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) At US$164? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.