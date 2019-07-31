Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Position In Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Was Lifted; Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Shareholder Canyon Capital Advisors Boosted Position

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 63.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 26,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 68,857 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, up from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $70.9. About 370,847 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 38.60% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32; 28/03/2018 Moody’s Rates Banco Macro’s Class C Notes; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK PARTNERSHIPS TO GROW; 16/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Banco Macro Trades Actively; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO SAYS PATAGONIA DEAL IS COMPLETELY DEAD; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS ISN’T PLANNING ORGANIC EXPANSION PLAN; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow; 10/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO REPORTS BUYBACK PLAN FOR UP TO PS$4.5B

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 2,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,257 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 28,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $131.24. About 735,351 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BR); 17/05/2018 – Santander and Broadridge Complete a First Practical Use of Blockchain for Investor Voting at an Annual General Meeting; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 79C; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION; 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream

