Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowered Its Position in Vermilion Energy (VET) by $514,259; Buckingham Capital Management Lifted Its Holding in American Airlines Group (AAL) as Shares Declined

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) by 35.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 16,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.81% . The institutional investor held 29,566 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $945,000, down from 46,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.18% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $15.57. About 1.18M shares traded or 118.51% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 26/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy 1Q FFO C$1.29/Shr; 17/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 27/04/2018 – Illinois.gov: Governor Rauner Requests SBA Assistance for Iroquois, Kankakee and Vermilion Counties for February Floods; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – INCREASING 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET TO $430 MLN TO REFLECT ADDITIONAL CAPITAL ACTIVITY ASSOCIATED WITH ACQUIRED ASSETS; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF ACQUISITION OF SPARTAN ENERGY CORP. AND CREDIT FACILITY EXTENSION AND INCREASE; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion to Buy Spartan Energy for C$1.23 Billion (Correct); 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY REPORTS STRATEGIC COMBINATION WITH VERMILION; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – WITHOUT INCLUSION OF SPARTAN ASSETS, CO EXPECTS PRODUCTION TO INCREASE EACH QUARTER THROUGHOUT 2018; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Spartan Energy Corp

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 42,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 340,211 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81M, up from 297,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $28.36. About 5.59 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Operating Cost Per ASM 15.15 Cents, Up 7.3%; 09/05/2018 – FAA’s safety oversight of American, Allegiant airlines under review; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5-Adj EPS $6; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Capacity Up 2.3%; 02/05/2018 – National Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS MIAMI-BRASILIA FLIGHT TODAY ON BRAZIL FUEL CONCERN; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – IN 2018, CO EXPECTS TO TAKE DELIVERY OF 22 MAINLINE AIRCRAFT COMPRISED OF 16 B738 MAX AIRCRAFT AND 6 B789 AIRCRAFT; 21/03/2018 – AAL TO SUSPEND FLIGHTS AT LAGUARDIA AT 11 A.M. NY TIME ON STORM; 27/03/2018 – American Airlines Adds New Service to Destinations in Mexico and South America; 27/04/2018 – Foreign Policy: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all references

