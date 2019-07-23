Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowered By $2.29 Million Its Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Position; GULFSLOPE ENERGY (GSPE) Shorts Down By 2.32%

GULFSLOPE ENERGY INC (OTCMKTS:GSPE) had a decrease of 2.32% in short interest. GSPE’s SI was 674,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.32% from 690,000 shares previously. With 2.59 million avg volume, 0 days are for GULFSLOPE ENERGY INC (OTCMKTS:GSPE)’s short sellers to cover GSPE’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.74% or $0.0018 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0362. About 498,143 shares traded. GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) has 0.00% since July 23, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) stake by 74.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 36,387 shares as Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC)’s stock rose 5.90%. The Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 12,490 shares with $797,000 value, down from 48,877 last quarter. Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc now has $14.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.24. About 1.05 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES CONFIRMS IT DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Ss&C’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa – FT; 23/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS SS&C MUST ANNOUNCE INTENTION BY MAY4; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – SS&C CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS HAD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS WITH FIDESSA REGARDING SS&C’S INTEREST IN FIDESSA; 01/05/2018 – SS&C SEES 2Q ADJ REV $895.0M TO $915.0M, EST. $669.2M; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – NO PROPOSED TERMS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED FROM SS&C AT THIS STAGE; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – SS&C MUST, BY 5.00PM ON 4 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR FIDESSA OR SAY IT DOES NOT INTEND TO DO SO

Among 4 analysts covering SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs had 5 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) rating on Tuesday, April 9. UBS has “Buy” rating and $80 target. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 203,927 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Hightower Limited Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Macquarie Grp Ltd reported 287,817 shares stake. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 3,114 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 436,300 shares. Groesbeck Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Palisade Cap Management Limited Liability Nj accumulated 113,653 shares. 298,164 are held by Prudential Finance. New Amsterdam Ptnrs Ltd Liability invested in 7,640 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Piedmont owns 14,664 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Fil accumulated 671,569 shares. Trustmark Bankshares Trust Department accumulated 19 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup Incorporated has 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 54,569 shares. Brinker Capital reported 33,045 shares stake. Toth Financial Advisory has 5,325 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2019: SSNC,JKS,LRAD – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With A 2.8% Return On Equity, Is SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SS&C Eze Eclipse Gains Momentum – PRNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SS&C to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – PRNewswire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Waddell & Reed Expands Its SS&C Relationship – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) stake by 132,461 shares to 143,682 valued at $9.02M in 2019Q1. It also upped Square Inc stake by 68,744 shares and now owns 85,723 shares. Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) was raised too.

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 63.46% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $215.04 million for 17.13 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its in 2018Q4. It [12345], as 0 investors sold GulfSlope Energy, Inc shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 292,000 shares or 0.00% without change from 292,000 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hwg Holding Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE). The Texas-based Frontier Investment Mngmt has invested 0% in GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE).

More news for GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “GulfSlope Energy: A Pre-Revenue, $25 Oil Breakeven, Gulf Shelf E&P – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2015. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Former Anadarko CEO And Current Gulfslope CEO John Seitz Gets Granular – Seeking Alpha” and published on March 05, 2015 is yet another important article.