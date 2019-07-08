Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Lifted Its Stake in Public Storage (PSA) by $1.20 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Pioneer Trust Bank N A Cut Holding in Abbvie Com (ABBV) by $602,160

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 28.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 5,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,109 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 19,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $247.46. About 574,011 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 9.08% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46

Pioneer Trust Bank N A decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 15.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold 7,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,053 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, down from 48,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $71.1. About 9.50M shares traded or 15.53% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 24/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Self-Storage Industry Snapshot: Global Self Storage Offers Compelling Value At Current Pricing – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Public Storage Is A Cash Cow, But Be Content With The 3.7% Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 13, 2019. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KeyBanc sees self-storage REIT sector improving in H219, 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Public Storage (NYSE:PSA): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 45,506 shares to 184,747 shares, valued at $28.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 44,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,600 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 10 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in the S&P 500 – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Biggest Blockbuster Drugs of the Future – The Motley Fool” published on June 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Allergan plc to AbbVie Inc. is Fair to Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday â€” AGN, ABBV, FDX, MSFT, BB – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05 million was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of stock or 11,500 shares.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A, which manages about $232.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) by 4,135 shares to 13,588 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.