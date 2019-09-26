Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Lifted Its Parsley Energy (PE) Stake; Galapagos NV (GLPG) Covered By 4 Bulls

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased Parsley Energy Inc (PE) stake by 158.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired 41,317 shares as Parsley Energy Inc (PE)’s stock declined 13.05%. The Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 67,393 shares with $1.28M value, up from 26,076 last quarter. Parsley Energy Inc now has $5.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $17.57. About 237,019 shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO

Among 4 analysts covering Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Galapagos has $20900 highest and $136 lowest target. $183.25’s average target is 16.06% above currents $157.89 stock price. Galapagos had 8 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 29 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, September 9 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, July 15. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $13900 target in Monday, April 29 report. See Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) latest ratings:

09/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight New Target: $200.0000 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

29/07/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $209.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $121.0000 New Target: $188.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Reinitiate

29/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $138.0000 New Target: $139.0000 Maintain

28/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $136 Initiates Coverage On

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The company has market cap of $9.78 billion. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis patients in Phase Ib trial. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106.

The stock increased 1.30% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $157.89. About 12,746 shares traded. Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) has risen 55.03% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPG News: 20/03/2018 – REG-Galapagos increases share capital through warrant exercises; 27/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – TREATMENT WITH GLPG1972 IN RAT MENISCECTOMY MODEL RESULTED IN SIGNIFICANT CHONDROPROTECTION; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS – CO TO GET $15 MLN PAYMENT FROM GILEAD FOR PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 OF PHASE 2B/3 SELECTION STUDY OF FILGOTINIB IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 30/05/2018 – REG-GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 FOR THE SELECTION STUDY IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 12/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – PHASE 3 PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO START DOSING IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 12/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – GLOBAL PHASE 3 PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO CONSIST OF TWO IDENTICALLY DESIGNED TRIALS, ISABELA 1 AND ISABELA 2; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – EXPECTS OPERATIONAL CASH BURN BETWEEN EUR 220 MLN AND EUR 240 MLN IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH FINCH 2 (RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS) AND EQUATOR (PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS); 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, FOR CYSTIC FIBROSIS, EXPECTS INTERIM READOUT WITH FIRST TRIPLE COMBINATION THERAPY IN FALCON

More notable recent Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Galapagos NV (GLPG) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Galapagos initiates Phase 1 trial for second Toledo compound – GlobeNewswire” published on September 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Invitation to the special and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings – GlobeNewswire” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Transparency notification Brussels Stock Exchange:GLPG – GlobeNewswire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 6-K GALAPAGOS NV For: Sep 24 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) stake by 340,067 shares to 464,478 valued at $41.31M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) stake by 25,329 shares and now owns 458,391 shares. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Parsley Energy has $3300 highest and $21 lowest target. $25.50’s average target is 45.13% above currents $17.57 stock price. Parsley Energy had 8 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, September 23. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity. The insider Windlinger Jerry bought 1,985 shares worth $34,738.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.06% or 15.96M shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 120,000 shares. Bridges Inv Mgmt accumulated 12,112 shares. First Finance Corporation In reported 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.01% or 29,128 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 0.02% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 47,789 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 347,660 shares. Brinker reported 41,014 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Northern Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 1.61M shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 13.55 million shares. Moreover, Gluskin Sheff And Associates Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 23,478 shares. Andra Ap reported 106,000 shares stake. Ranger Invest Mngmt LP stated it has 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 182,374 were accumulated by Asset Management One Com. Natl Bank Of America Corp De reported 947,051 shares.

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “4 Canadian Low P/E Stocks Paying 3+% Dividends: All NYSE Listed. – Forbes” on September 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Wall Street Is Bullish on These Oil Stocks Following Crude’s Recent Bounce – The Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is U.S. Xpress Enterprises’s (NYSE:USX) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.