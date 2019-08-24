Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Lifted Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) Stake; Last Week Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Avid Technology has $6.5 highest and $5 lowest target. $5.75’s average target is -3.85% below currents $5.98 stock price. Avid Technology had 7 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BWS Financial downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $5 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Jefferies. See Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) latest ratings:

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

19/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Maxim Group 14.0000

21/03/2019 Broker: BWS Financial Rating: Sell New Target: $5 Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $6.5 Maintain

10/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) stake by 248.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired 18,898 shares as Camden Ppty Tr (CPT)’s stock rose 3.31%. The Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 26,507 shares with $2.56M value, up from 7,609 last quarter. Camden Ppty Tr now has $10.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $106.37. About 340,713 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – RESOLVES APPOINTMENT OF PRAPART PRAISUWANNA AS THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.15, EST. $1.14; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.04; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Ecb’s Changes To Covered Bond Haircuts Will Increase Cpt Issuers’ Repo Funding Costs; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms Camden Property Trust ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Pos; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q EPS 41c; 08/03/2018 – PACIFIC EDGE GETS APPROVAL FOR NEW CPT CODES FROM AMA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aew LP holds 835,233 shares. Joel Isaacson & Ltd Llc owns 2,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.02% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.09% or 169,554 shares in its portfolio. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc accumulated 4,522 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny owns 20,866 shares. St Johns Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 82 shares. Ubs Oconnor Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). 582 were reported by Advisory Network Ltd Limited Liability Company. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation holds 18,222 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Resolution Limited holds 2.61% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 790,482 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 16,513 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0.03% or 180,251 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Kbc Nv reported 0.02% stake.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 983,325 shares to 1.12 million valued at $94.28 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) stake by 3,230 shares and now owns 37,762 shares. Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Camden Prop Trust has $112 highest and $105 lowest target. $111’s average target is 4.35% above currents $106.37 stock price. Camden Prop Trust had 6 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of CPT in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $10900 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 10 with “Overweight”.

More notable recent Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Camden Property Trust’s (NYSE:CPT) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 High-Forward Dividend Yield Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Camden Property Trust (CPT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Is Yielding 3.2% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Camden Property Trust (CPT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

The stock decreased 5.38% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $5.98. About 420,012 shares traded. Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has risen 82.06% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AVID News: 10/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC AVID.O – QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.22; 10/05/2018 – Avid Technology 1Q Rev $97.9M; 15/03/2018 – Avid Technology 4Q Rev $107.3M; 15/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – ON MAY 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO A FOURTH AMENDMENT TO EXISTING AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 26, 2016 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Quincy Media Deploys Avid’s Story-centric TV News Workflow Across 14 U.S. Markets; 07/04/2018 – Avid Unveils Workflow Solutions to Accelerate Ultra-High Definition Sports Content Creation and Delivery; 07/04/2018 – Avid l On Demand SaaS Platform Unveiled to Deliver Media Workflows in the Cloud; 29/03/2018 – Quincy Media Deploys Avid’s Story-centric TV News Workflow Across 14 U.S. Markets; 05/03/2018 Avid Editors Sweep the Oscars at the 90th Annual Academy Awards; 15/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY OF CURRENT TERM LOAN UNDER FINANCING AGREEMENT TO MAY 10, 2023

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold Avid Technology, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 1.39% less from 23.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 36,815 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 62,259 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Intl Gru has invested 0% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) or 11,048 shares. 304,327 are owned by Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership. Axa holds 0% or 101,700 shares in its portfolio. State Street invested in 533,036 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 27,930 shares. Spark Invest Limited Liability Corporation owns 19,032 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 154,581 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. Art Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) for 27,815 shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability has 0% invested in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Moreover, Voya Investment Management Lc has 0% invested in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID).

More notable recent Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Avid Technology Stock Plunged Today – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Avid Technology (AVID) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Avid Technology Announces Q2 2019 Results – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Avid Technology to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.