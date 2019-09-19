Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Lifted By $24.96 Million Its Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stake; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC)

Among 2 analysts covering Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Macquarie Infrastructure has $5100 highest and $40 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is 16.88% above currents $38.93 stock price. Macquarie Infrastructure had 5 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $40 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. See Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) latest ratings:

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) stake by 23.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired 136,400 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)'s stock rose 6.22%. The Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 715,863 shares with $131.40 million value, up from 579,463 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland now has $123.86B valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $194.13.

The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $38.93. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to businesses, government agencies, and individuals. The company has market cap of $3.36 billion. It operates through four divisions: International-Matex Tank Terminals , Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. It has a 32.77 P/E ratio. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils at 10 marine terminals in the United States and 2 marine terminals in Canada.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.

