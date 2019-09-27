Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Holds Holding in Cae (CAE); First Foundation Advisors Raised Its Holding in Enbridge (ENB) as Market Value Declined

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Cae Inc (CAE) by 59.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 28,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.16% . The institutional investor held 75,534 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01 million, up from 47,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Cae Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $25.64. About 312,550 shares traded or 47.49% up from the average. CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) has risen 33.00% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CAE News: 01/05/2018 – CAE, KF AEROSPACE FORM SKYALYNE CANADA JOINT VENTURE; 09/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES TO BUY 9 SIMULATORS FROM CAE; 25/05/2018 – Correct: CAE Inc 4Q Cont Ops EPS C$0.37; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TO EXCEED UNDERLYING MARKET GROWTH IN FISCAL YEAR 2019; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG OF $7.8 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Media Advisory: CAE’s FY2018 fourth quarter and full year financial results and conference call; 25/04/2018 – CAE IN 10-YR A330/A350 PILOT TRAINING PACT WITH VIRGIN ATLANTIC; 23/05/2018 – AVIANCA HOLDINGS SAYS JOINT VENTURE AUTHORIZED WITH CAE INTL; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Rev C$780.7M

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 28.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 52,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 235,882 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.51M, up from 183,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $35.73. About 2.17 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% OF STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75B; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE FUND TO SELL 49% STAKE IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge To Sell Midcoast Operating, L.P. and Its Subsidiaries to AL Midcoast Holdings; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE C$32; 03/04/2018 – Enbridge Is Said to Hire RBC to Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS MADE COMMITTEE TO REVIEW OFFER; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Net C$445M; 27/04/2018 – Enbridge says expects Superior Terminal to resume normal ops by end of day; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS EXPIRATION OF NOTES TENDER OFFER BY SPECTRA; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake – Bloomberg

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20 billion and $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 522,948 shares to 10,877 shares, valued at $247,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon Co (NYSE:BK) by 418,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,125 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CAE shares while 55 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 135.41 million shares or 10.31% more from 122.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Account Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 184,750 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.03% or 694,992 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) for 15,743 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Co has 1,104 shares. Rmb Ltd Llc invested in 83,125 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 23,478 shares. 6.03 million were accumulated by Uss Investment Management Ltd. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd reported 7,563 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.01% invested in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) for 75,534 shares. Moreover, Raymond James And Associates has 0% invested in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) for 120,329 shares. Cap Rech Invsts reported 881,000 shares. Carroll Finance Assocs holds 0% or 2 shares in its portfolio. 50 were accumulated by Earnest Partners Limited Liability. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0.01% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE).