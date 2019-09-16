Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Holding in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Trimmed by $3.94 Million as Valuation Declined; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shareholder Clark Estates Upped Stake by $940,000

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 49.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 77,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 80,340 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.10 million, down from 157,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.75. About 1.47M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING TECHNICAL TEAM PROVIDING ASSISTANCE AT REQUEST AND UNDER DIRECTION OF U.S. NTSB AS THE AGENCY CONDUCTS ITS INVESTIGATION; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO SAYS IN 2017, STARTED A PROGRAM TO INSPECT ALL FAN BLADES ON ALL -700/-800 AIRCRAFT IN CO’S FLEET; 27/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines orders 40 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $4.68 bln; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: 2ND QTR UNIT REVENUE WILL BE BOTTOM FOR THE YR; 03/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines has a new destination – and it’s making other carriers nervous; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Raises Quarter Dividend to 16c Vs. 12.5c; 15/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST HAS RAISED ONE-WAY FARES $2 TO $5 SINCE MONDAY; 02/05/2018 – KXLY 4 News: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Cleveland after window cracks during flight. (Via; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST LUV.N FLIGHT DIVERTED TO PHILADELPHIA AFTER CREW REPORTS DAMAGE TO ENGINE, FUSELAGE, WINDOW -FAA; 26/04/2018 – Southwest: 2Q RASM View Reflects Some Recent Softness in Bookings Following Flight 1380 Accident

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.66 million, up from 480,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $48.7. About 4.46 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 14/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO RATE STRATEGIST MIKE SCHUMACHER ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – ON APRIL 1, CO PURCHASED WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES’ EVOLUTION HCM CLIENT PORTFOLIO; 12/04/2018 – Wabtec Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – WFC: Hearing the CFPB’s $1 billion fine against Wells Fargo might be announced as soon as Friday, per sources… – ! $WFC; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo trims expected hit from regulatory cap on assets; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 12/04/2018 – MRC Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 08/03/2018 – InvestmentNews: BREAKING: Wells Fargo Advisors now under investigation by Massachusetts securities regulator Galvin.…

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $625.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 8,000 shares to 44,600 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 310,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “These banks hold most market share in Mecklenburg County – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo’s Decline May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “One of Triad’s largest banks will close another local branch – Triad Business Journal” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo market execs talk growth in Triangle, rate cuts and recession – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of American Airlines Are Descending Today – Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “25 Stocks That Shine in September – Schaeffers Research” published on August 29, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Very Mixed Reactions to Saudi-Attack Oil Price Spike in Transportation Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hawaiian Holdings Stock Approaches a Multiyear Low on Southwest Fears – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “What to expect at Tampa airport over Labor Day weekend as Dorian approaches – Tampa Bay Business Journal” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $19.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in One Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 20,207 shares to 59,974 shares, valued at $5.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 26,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $575.15M for 13.03 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

