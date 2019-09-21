Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Holding in Mohawk Inds (MHK) Has Decreased as Stock Declined; Integre Asset Management Maintains Position in Conagra Brands (CAG)

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 20.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 2,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 9,283 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, down from 11,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $123.39. About 855,892 shares traded or 12.95% up from the average. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500.

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 36.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 18,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 70,049 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86 million, up from 51,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $29.81. About 4.85 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 05/03/2018 – FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Lamb Weston Ba2 CFR; revises outlook to positive; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS BOOSTS FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – JANA BOOSTED PF, JACK, NOC, CAG IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – J M SMUCKER – MUTUALLY DETERMINED WITH CONAGRA IT IS “NOT IN BEST INTEREST” TO EXPEND MORE TIME & RESOURCES TO CHALLENGE FTC’S ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAINT; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker’s Proposed $285M Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Brand Likely ‘Substantially to Lessen Competition’; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Net $362.8M; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Sees Higher Profit Despite Rising Costs; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Input Cost Inflation of Approximately 3.7%

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. Shares for $299,865 were bought by GREGOR JOIE A on Tuesday, April 16. Shares for $48,096 were bought by Arora Anil.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $174.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,352 shares to 5,995 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $19.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT) by 18,785 shares to 24,181 shares, valued at $944,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 963,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20M shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.66 earnings per share, down 19.15% or $0.63 from last year’s $3.29 per share. MHK’s profit will be $191.93M for 11.60 P/E if the $2.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mohawk Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.96% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.61 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $235,375 was bought by BRUCKMANN BRUCE.