Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Trimmed Synovus Finl (SNV) Position; Portalplayer (PLAY) Has 0.84 Sentiment

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) stake by 91.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 13,786 shares as Synovus Finl Corp (SNV)’s stock rose 5.53%. The Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 1,314 shares with $45,000 value, down from 15,100 last quarter. Synovus Finl Corp now has $5.50B valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.65. About 865,102 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Portalplayer Inc (PLAY) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.51, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 96 investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 114 cut down and sold stock positions in Portalplayer Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 37.20 million shares, down from 37.35 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Portalplayer Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 3 to 5 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 44 Reduced: 70 Increased: 54 New Position: 42.

Dave & BusterÂ’s Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. The Company’s venues offer a menu of Â‘Fun American New GourmetÂ’ entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. It has a 12.76 P/E ratio. The firm operates its venues under the Dave & BusterÂ’s name.

The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.72. About 1.52M shares traded or 35.74% up from the average. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) has declined 14.83% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62; 15/05/2018 – Sheffield Asset Management Buys 1.5% of Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES EBITDA OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAY); 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018

Sheffield Asset Management L.L.C. holds 9.34% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. for 122,510 shares. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc owns 2.00 million shares or 5.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Indaba Capital Management L.P. has 4.78% invested in the company for 611,000 shares. The California-based Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc has invested 2.66% in the stock. Gratia Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 30,000 shares.

Analysts await Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. SNV’s profit will be $155.88M for 8.82 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Synovus Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.00% EPS growth.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) stake by 106,073 shares to 248,610 valued at $20.49M in 2019Q2. It also upped Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) stake by 64,100 shares and now owns 85,400 shares. Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synovus Financial has $4200 highest and $3800 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 14.08% above currents $35.65 stock price. Synovus Financial had 7 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Evercore downgraded the stock to “In-Line” rating in Friday, September 20 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 27 by SunTrust. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 18 by Raymond James. Stephens maintained Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating.