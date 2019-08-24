Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Trimmed Its Telus (TU) Stake; Mack Cali Realty (CLI)’s Sentiment Is 1.13

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased Telus Corp (TU) stake by 1.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 18,316 shares as Telus Corp (TU)’s stock declined 1.89%. The Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 922,507 shares with $34.39M value, down from 940,823 last quarter. Telus Corp now has $21.36B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.54. About 411,640 shares traded or 1.67% up from the average. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an

Mack Cali Realty Corp (CLI) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.20, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 78 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 69 sold and decreased their holdings in Mack Cali Realty Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 74.68 million shares, down from 77.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Mack Cali Realty Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 50 Increased: 51 New Position: 27.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $47,893 activity.

Anson Funds Management Lp holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation for 86,000 shares. Secor Capital Advisors Lp owns 137,074 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Frontier Capital Management Co Llc has 0.42% invested in the company for 2.68 million shares. The New York-based Long Pond Capital Lp has invested 0.35% in the stock. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, a Netherlands-based fund reported 70,000 shares.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.86 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 7.78 P/E ratio. It owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office/flex properties located primarily in the Northeast.

The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $20.58. About 469,990 shares traded or 5.85% up from the average. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) has risen 22.89% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.89% the S&P500.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) stake by 395,290 shares to 766,771 valued at $70.09M in 2019Q1. It also upped Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) stake by 32,759 shares and now owns 391,333 shares. Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) was raised too.