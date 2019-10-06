Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Trimmed Autozone (AZO) Position as Market Value Rose; As Cme Group (CME) Stock Value Rose, Vontobel Asset Management Decreased Stake

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 327,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $300.02 million, down from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $6.59 during the last trading session, reaching $216.02. About 1.06M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 22/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT SUPPORTED BY SHORT-COVERING, BARGAIN BUYING -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME Group Agrees Offer for NEX Group Plc; 04/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT PRESSURED BY FUND LIQUIDATION, CHINA RAISES TARIFFS ON U.S. BEEF -TRADE; 20/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE APRIL 1LCJ8 FUTURES RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM FIRMER CASH, WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – Futures trading giant CME Group reaches a deal to buy NEX Group, in a deal valued at $5.5 billion; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 19/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES 0#FC: SLUMP OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Reached All-Time Daily Volume Record of 51.9 M Contracts Traded on May 29; 14/05/2018 – CME Group in deal to offer ether reference rate; 16/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle down again on supply growth outlook

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 47.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 6,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 7,208 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.94M, down from 13,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $8 during the last trading session, reaching $1060.33. About 179,398 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $19.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 375,760 shares to 458,424 shares, valued at $38.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 231,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 416,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd invested in 0.17% or 4,500 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Com owns 29,721 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd invested in 4,298 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Llc reported 2.91% stake. Comml Bank Of America De reported 103,291 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 368,183 shares stake. The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 14,913 shares. Cleararc Cap owns 366 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Diversified Tru reported 0.16% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Citigroup Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 11,214 shares. Quantum Cap accumulated 0.22% or 369 shares. Rampart Invest Communication Ltd Llc reported 2,339 shares stake. Highland Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.17% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Rothschild & Com Asset Us owns 0.18% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 15,697 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies has invested 0.04% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Pension Serv holds 0.24% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 369,924 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 2,601 are owned by Williams Jones Associates Ltd Co. First Utd Fincl Bank has 7,565 shares. Shelter Mutual, Missouri-based fund reported 55,390 shares. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Co holds 24,390 shares. 1,170 are owned by Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Company. First Manhattan accumulated 133,078 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Picton Mahoney Asset has invested 1.2% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri holds 0.23% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 10,949 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has invested 0.13% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). M&T National Bank & Trust accumulated 116,011 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Tortoise Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc holds 1.7% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 55,432 shares.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $13.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baozun Inc by 6,966 shares to 183,515 shares, valued at $9.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

