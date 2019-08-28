Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Raised Holding in Netapp (NTAP); As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Valuation Rose, Greenhaven Associates Has Cut Position

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 268.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 123,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 169,744 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.86 million, up from 46,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.51. About 2.69M shares traded or 1.95% up from the average. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 21/05/2018 – NetApp Inc expected to post earnings of $1.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – DriveScale Appoints Former Pure Storage and NetApp Executive Brian Pawlowski as Chief Technology Officer; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Adj EPS $1.05; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform Strengthens Cloud Data Services Portfolio; 12/04/2018 – NETAPP INC NTAP.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $70; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 NEW $4B SHARE REPURCHASE COMMITMENT; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to NetApp on March 13 for “Push-based piggyback system for source-driven logical replication i; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 EPS UP OVER 15%/YR; 19/04/2018 – DJ NetApp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTAP)

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 0.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 3.34M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642.00 million, down from 3.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $198.07. About 1.47 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/03/2018 – The Gamble That Put David Solomon on Top at Goldman Sachs; 28/03/2018 – CGG GEPH.PA : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO BUY FROM SELL; 09/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ chief equity strategist tells clients to expect solid S&P 500 sales growth of 10 percent, the fastest pace since 2011; 13/04/2018 – LSE Hires Goldman Veteran Schwimmer as CEO (Video); 09/03/2018 – CEO Lloyd Blankfein could step down as soon as the end of the year and the bank “isn’t looking beyond Goldman’s two co-presidents,” The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing sources familiar with the situation. Goldman declined to comment to CNBC; 23/05/2018 – US Foods Holding Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 12/03/2018 – Goldman exec eyed as possible CEO is leaving; 14/05/2018 – Pablo Salame, Isabelle Ealet to Leave Goldman Sachs; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO SAYS STILL EXPECTS $5B-$6B PER CCAR CYCLE; 27/04/2018 – BI Nordic: Goldman Sachs is battling to contain a rare but contagious flare up of mumps on the trading floor

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 8.94 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated accumulated 0.13% or 2,998 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 259,041 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank has invested 0.09% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Park Circle reported 17,100 shares. Hbk Lp, Texas-based fund reported 4,596 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors has 0.08% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Guardian Life Ins Of America has 0.02% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moon Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 18,355 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 310,206 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. 6,842 were accumulated by Arrow Fin Corporation. Kcm Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 4,782 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Management Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 335,592 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Llc holds 0% or 900 shares in its portfolio. Northside Capital Ltd has 0.19% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lord Abbett & Company Llc owns 0.13% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 201,622 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Group Inc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 14,837 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance holds 26,589 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. 6,199 are held by U S. Segment Wealth Management Llc stated it has 2,955 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Dodge Cox owns 122,378 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Carroll Fincl Associates stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Northern Corporation reported 3.16M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Principal Financial Group Incorporated Inc has 0.02% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Rafferty Asset holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 29,892 shares. Moreover, Security National Trust has 0.03% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Limited has 0.03% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). 1.53M were reported by Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 3,933 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Huntington National Bank & Trust reported 0% stake. Bb&T Securities Lc reported 4,340 shares.