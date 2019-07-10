Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Raised Franklin Res (BEN) Holding; Snyder Capital Management LP Raised By $344,440 Its Mid (MAA) Holding

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased Franklin Res Inc (BEN) stake by 16.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired 13,173 shares as Franklin Res Inc (BEN)’s stock rose 5.44%. The Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 92,068 shares with $2.98M value, up from 78,895 last quarter. Franklin Res Inc now has $17.69B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.86. About 1.13 million shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 1.07% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON BUYS DATA SCIENCE INVESTMENT FIRM RANDOM; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 12/03/2018 – Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Sources of Monthly Dividend Distribution; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Growth Euro Adds Advance Auto; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 22/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEN); 16/05/2018 – Macron’s Reforms No Lure for Franklin Templeton After Italy Bet; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton hires Invesco exec as head of EMEA ETF sales; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES 2Q NET OUTFLOWS $10.0B; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea

Snyder Capital Management LP increased Mid (MAA) stake by 4.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Snyder Capital Management LP acquired 3,160 shares as Mid (MAA)’s stock rose 8.27%. The Snyder Capital Management LP holds 81,935 shares with $8.96M value, up from 78,775 last quarter. Mid now has $14.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $123.14. About 96,043 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 23.06% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 29/05/2018 – ACORDA REPORTS EMA VALIDATION OF MAA SUBMISSION FOR INBRIJA™ (L; 13/03/2018 – MAA Announces Quarterly Common Dividend; 08/03/2018 – PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY SAYS GIVEN WRITTEN NOTICE TO EMA TO REQUEST RE-EXAMINATION OF NEGATIVE OPINION ISSUED BY CHMP IN FEB 2018 FOR MAA FOR NERATINIB; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 07/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP PRICED $400 MLN OFFERING OF MAALP’S 4.200% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2028; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INC – EMA INFORMED CO THAT CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA ON THURSDAY; 06/03/2018 ALLENA – BELIEVES PHASE 3 PROGRAM, IF SUCCESSFUL, COULD BE ELIGIBLE FOR MAA VIA CONDITIONAL APPROVAL PATHWAY; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MAA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB; 09/03/2018 – MENARINI SUBMITS DELAFLOXACIN MAA TO EMA

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) stake by 158,014 shares to 836,978 valued at $32.97M in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) stake by 30,000 shares and now owns 30,000 shares. American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) was reduced too.

More notable recent Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:BEN – GlobeNewswire” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Franklin Templeton June AUM rises on market gains – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Gerard F. Joyce, Jr. Elected to Board of Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Franklin Resources, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Results on July 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Franklin Resources had 10 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Friday, January 11. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The firm has “Sell” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, March 14. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Monday, April 15 to “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BEN in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Sell” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Serv Network Ltd Company accumulated 218 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 28,500 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The stated it has 23,343 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.04% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) or 56,757 shares. Sprott Inc owns 275,000 shares or 1.98% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc reported 2,898 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Vident Investment Advisory Limited Co holds 0.16% or 91,509 shares. Guggenheim invested in 144,477 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 187,348 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 174 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hl Financial Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 20,332 shares. Moreover, Lvw Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 9,416 shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Element Capital Mngmt Limited invested in 0.08% or 75,778 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 102.75 million shares or 1.85% less from 104.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis owns 0.01% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 11,114 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 53,184 shares. Tcw Group Inc accumulated 29,092 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.08% or 165,533 shares. Tci Wealth Inc holds 0% or 25 shares. 10,455 are owned by Etrade Cap Lc. Washington Tru Commercial Bank stated it has 4 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys owns 4,979 shares. Westpac Bk holds 11,481 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability reported 2,500 shares. Montag A Associate accumulated 2,119 shares or 0.02% of the stock. British Columbia Inv Corporation reported 21,094 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Comm New York invested 0.03% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 0% stake.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $262,903 activity. 177 shares were sold by Grimes Thomas L Jr, worth $17,318. STOCKERT DAVID P also sold $184,239 worth of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) shares. Shares for $25,634 were sold by BOLTON H ERIC JR on Wednesday, January 16. DelPriore Robert J. also sold $17,416 worth of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) shares. The insider Campbell Albert M III sold 187 shares worth $18,296.

Among 4 analysts covering Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Mid-America Apartment Communities had 14 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MAA in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. The stock of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. The company was downgraded on Thursday, April 4 by Raymond James.

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) stake by 24,482 shares to 1.37 million valued at $23.75M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) stake by 11,754 shares and now owns 589,944 shares. Sensient Technologies Corp (NYSE:SXT) was reduced too.