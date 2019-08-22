Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Lowered Conocophillips (COP) Position by $5.04 Million; Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Shareholder Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Trimmed Its Position by $736,440

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 72.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 4,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 1,611 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275,000, down from 5,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $137.75. About 1.09 million shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 13.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 68,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 430,478 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.99M, down from 498,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $52.46. About 2.88 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $1.75B OF DE; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Recommends Rejection of Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q EPS 75c; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – COMPANY’S 2018 CAPITAL GUIDANCE OF $5.5 BLN IS UNCHANGED; 15/05/2018 – COP SEES FY 10+% OUTPUT GROWTH/DEBT-ADJ. SHR, 5+% MARGIN GROWTH; 16/05/2018 – RPT ANALYSIS-For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever; 11/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS UNITED KINGDOM JOB CUTS ARE DUE TO CESSATION OF SOUTHERN NORTH SEA PRODUCTION; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS PREPARING TO LAUNCH SALE OF NORTH SEA ASSETS

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $450.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,324 shares to 3,797 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 36,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,883 are held by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. The New York-based Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Tensile Cap Mgmt Ltd Company reported 297,405 shares stake. Guardian Life Insur Communications Of America has invested 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). The Texas-based Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.05% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Sphera Funds has 0.27% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). 26,424 were reported by Aviva Pcl. Braun Stacey Assoc has 0.79% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.25% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Alyeska Investment Group LP holds 0.34% or 141,981 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% or 3,237 shares. Orrstown Fincl reported 30 shares. Melvin Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 1.08 million shares stake. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.02% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Blackrock owns 4.97 million shares.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 20,021 shares to 34,796 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argenx Se by 31,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) holds 0.24% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 8,497 shares. 637,223 were reported by Amp Capital Investors. Country Club Na, a Missouri-based fund reported 57,803 shares. The Missouri-based Com Commercial Bank has invested 0.14% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 1,310 were reported by Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Hanseatic Management Svcs, a New Mexico-based fund reported 9,192 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 53,673 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Limited Company reported 5,808 shares stake. Smith Moore & reported 10,252 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc owns 0% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 4,981 shares. Regions Finance Corp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Sawgrass Asset Limited Liability, a Florida-based fund reported 4,265 shares. 1.59M were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Company The. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi reported 5,166 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Welch Group Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 2,704 shares.

