Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Lifted Louisiana Pac (LPX) Holding by $642,200; Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Shareholder New Generation Advisors Has Trimmed Holding by $1.03 Million

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 46.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 24,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The institutional investor held 77,700 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, up from 53,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.61. About 585,327 shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – CONTINUE TO BE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETED 12-14% FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH FOR SMARTSIDE; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 15/03/2018 Louisiana-Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs; 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 49.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 257,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 261,497 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, down from 519,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $313.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.35. About 397,523 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches New Data and Voice Solutions for Small and Medium Businesses; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution; 21/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Communications Holding, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNSL); 01/05/2018 – Consolidated Communications Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches SD-WAN; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL LP – URGE CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, TO AUTHORIZE & COMMENCE PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE CO BONDS ON OPEN MARKET; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold LPX shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 114.48 million shares or 2.08% less from 116.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.01% or 111,172 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 0.01% or 163,380 shares. Captrust Fin Advsr reported 1,334 shares. Phoenix Adviser Limited holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 8,000 shares. Invesco holds 399,736 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Utd Automobile Association has invested 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Aperio Ltd Com holds 0.01% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) or 61,713 shares. Fund holds 0.17% or 724,918 shares. Hawk Ridge Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 638,037 shares or 3.1% of its portfolio. 54,185 were accumulated by Raymond James And Assoc. First Midwest Commercial Bank Tru Division has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Gendell Jeffrey L holds 0.25% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) or 75,000 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 127,235 shares. 216,600 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. U S Global Inc holds 10,000 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $19.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc by 10,080 shares to 14,920 shares, valued at $495,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 26,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,176 shares, and cut its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG).

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30B and $126.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific Drilling S.A. by 40,403 shares to 244,394 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in P G & E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 26,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Seadrill Limited.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.34, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold CNSL shares while 36 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 55.84 million shares or 4.44% more from 53.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 218,511 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.01% or 111,680 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Raymond James And Assoc holds 0% or 48,349 shares. First Trust Ltd Partnership reported 3.27M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Lc reported 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Pnc Finance Svcs Grp Inc holds 17,126 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Eastern Bancorporation has invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny stated it has 21,516 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 72,815 shares. State Street holds 2.08 million shares. National Bank Of America De accumulated 273,770 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Ftb holds 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 805 shares.