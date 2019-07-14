Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Lifted Its Occidental Pete Del (OXY) Stake; Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Upped By $8.88 Million Its Micron Technology (MU) Holding

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased Occidental Pete Corp Del (OXY) stake by 0.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired 4,043 shares as Occidental Pete Corp Del (OXY)’s stock declined 17.62%. The Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 820,938 shares with $66.01 million value, up from 816,895 last quarter. Occidental Pete Corp Del now has $38.70B valuation. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $51.72. About 9.10 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 38.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired 216,670 shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock declined 7.85%. The Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 781,054 shares with $32.28M value, up from 564,384 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $49.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.51. About 33.26 million shares traded or 20.08% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. 37,460 shares were bought by Hollub Vicki A., worth $1.80 million on Monday, June 10. Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of stock or 15,000 shares. 9,100 shares were bought by Batchelder Eugene L., worth $437,790 on Monday, June 10. 5,000 shares valued at $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. Vangolen Glenn M. also bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Thursday, June 13. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of stock.

Among 6 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Occidental Petroleum had 15 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Friday, February 15 to “Underweight”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was downgraded by Mizuho. Citigroup downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $72 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Monday, April 29 to “Hold”.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) stake by 9,208 shares to 6,938 valued at $553,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 5,100 shares and now owns 293,309 shares. Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Micron had 43 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of MU in report on Monday, June 24 with “Sell” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of MU in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MU in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Goldman Sachs. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. J.P. Morgan maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Thursday, March 21. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $64 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Mizuho. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Deutsche Bank. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating.

