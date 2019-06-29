Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Decreased Suncor Energy New (SU) Position as Stock Price Declined; As Mastercard (MA) Market Value Rose, Holder Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Cut Holding by $2.22 Million

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79M, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $270.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $264.53. About 4.40 million shares traded or 22.39% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 13.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 348,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.27M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.52 million, down from 2.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.16. About 2.77M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86 billion for 36.34 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI) by 7,035 shares to 232,495 shares, valued at $20.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Autus Asset Mngmt Llc reported 64,456 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.23% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Chickasaw Management Ltd invested 0.11% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Coho Prtnrs Ltd, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,400 shares. Dock Street Asset Management Inc reported 70,213 shares. Sns Fincl Gp owns 0.06% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,156 shares. Coastline Tru stated it has 16,320 shares. Homrich & Berg invested 0.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Amarillo Comml Bank invested in 9,459 shares. First Financial Bank Of Omaha holds 39,399 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Lp holds 2,700 shares. 128,656 were reported by Pinebridge L P. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 1,355 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey-based Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Grp Limited Liability Co has invested 0.1% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Capital Investors owns 1.72M shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Visa Will Remain Payments Industry Leader By Focusing On Its Cross-Border Payments Business – Forbes” on June 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa may be `poised to outperform’ Mastercard – Susquehanna – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Bank of America and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 12.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.57 per share. SU’s profit will be $992.66 million for 12.17 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.34% EPS growth.

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About General Motors Company (GM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Equinor sets timetable for Rosebank project off U.K. – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019, Fool.ca published: “A Top Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “2 Dividend Stocks That Will Feed Your RRSP for Decades – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “2 Unloved Stocks to Buy Right Now and Own for Decades – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: June 10, 2019.