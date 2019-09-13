Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Cut Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Stake By $935,770; CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased Tiffany & Co New (TIF) stake by 41.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 9,955 shares as Tiffany & Co New (TIF)’s stock declined 11.67%. The Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 14,303 shares with $1.36M value, down from 24,258 last quarter. Tiffany & Co New now has $11.76B valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $97.31. About 164,437 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Appoints Tiffany Ringer as Wood County Register of Deeds; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Declines After Doldrums Persist in Most of the World; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES 2018 WORLDWIDE NET SALES INCREASING BY A MID-SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY – BELIEVE INCREASING INVESTMENT NOW IN TECHNOLOGY, MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS, VISUAL MERCHANDISING, DIGITAL AND STORE PRESENTATIONS NEEDED; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO SEES 2018 NET INVENTORIES INCREASING APPROXIMATELY IN LINE WITH SALES GROWTH; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOARD HAS APPROVED $250M BUYBACK THROUGH ASR DEAL; 14/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 EPS $4.50-EPS $4.70; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Sales Blow Away Estimates as Customers Come Back; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany’s profits were also hit by a charge related to recent changes in the U.S. tax code

Among 3 analysts covering CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CareTrust REIT has $2600 highest and $2500 lowest target. $25.33’s average target is 7.70% above currents $23.52 stock price. CareTrust REIT had 8 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Capital One on Wednesday, August 21 to “Overweight”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $25 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. See CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) latest ratings:

03/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $26.0000 Initiates Coverage On

21/08/2019 Broker: Capital One Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight New Target: $25.0000 Upgrade

31/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Raymond James 25.0000

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $22 New Target: $25 Maintain

27/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.25 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 31.32 P/E ratio. It is engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties.

The stock increased 1.69% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $23.52. About 41,281 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c; 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN

More notable recent CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Barclays mostly bullish on healthcare REITs – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Ocbj.com with their article: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 09, 2019. More interesting news about CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dividend Alert: Last Chance on 3 REITs Paying Up to 8.5% – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Spotlight On CareTrust REIT, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CTRE) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

More notable recent Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) And Wondering If The 34% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tiffany Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Luxury retailers gain on Hong Kong relief – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market News: Tiffany Sparkles, but Brown-Forman Looks Hungover – Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Tiffany Stock Fell Wednesday – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 12.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.77 per share. TIF’s profit will be $105.10 million for 27.96 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.32% negative EPS growth.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG) stake by 11,215 shares to 49,634 valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) stake by 190,006 shares and now owns 512,792 shares. Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) was raised too.