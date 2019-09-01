Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Cut Its Exelon (EXC) Position as Market Valuation Declined; Speece Thorson Capital Group Position in Smucker J M Co (SJM) Lifted by $426,532

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 3,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The hedge fund held 112,992 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.16 million, up from 109,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $105.16. About 1.18M shares traded or 21.40% up from the average. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 05/04/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S ON AINSWORTH ANNOUNCEMENT; 06/03/2018 – Conagra Brands And The J.M. Smucker Company Terminate Agreement For Sale Of Wesson Oil Business; 09/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Smucker’s Pillsbury, baking brands said to be for sale; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker, Conagra to Terminate Agreement to Acquire Wesson Oil Brand From Conagra; 05/04/2018 – Smucker’s Bite-Sized Pet-Food Deal Goes Down Easy; 04/04/2018 – L Catterton and the Lang Family to Sell Ainsworth Pet Nutrition to The J.M. Smucker Company; 06/03/2018 – FTC Release: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/04/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER’S SR UNSECURED DEBT RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Annual Cost Synergies of $55 Million Expected Within First Three Years After Acquisition; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Merger of Crisco, Wesson Would Give Smucker Power to Raise Prices of Leading Canola, Vegetable Cooking Oil BrandS

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 18,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 547,073 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.19M, down from 566,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 5.06M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Rev $9.69B; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR AT 0%, DOWN FROM 86%: NRC; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd lcebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 07/05/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 90% FROM 100%: NRC; 23/03/2018 – EXELON SEEKING TO AGGREGATE 600 MEGAWATTS OF UNFORCED CAPACITY; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Company and Position for Future Growth; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Strongly Committed to Future of Nuclear Energy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 842,042 shares. Td Capital Ltd Llc invested 0% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Private Ocean Llc, a California-based fund reported 16 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 290,945 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa stated it has 9,613 shares. Main Street Rech Ltd Llc holds 0.13% or 3,539 shares in its portfolio. 25,906 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust holds 0.01% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) or 79,034 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 32,800 shares. Mercer Advisers owns 661 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management accumulated 0.01% or 11,452 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 12 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank accumulated 535 shares. 100,974 were reported by Brandywine Investment Mgmt. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.1% or 60,588 shares in its portfolio.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $363.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) by 36,874 shares to 253,354 shares, valued at $8.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 39,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,951 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 12,127 shares to 22,250 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 12,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

