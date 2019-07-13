Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Boosted Its Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Position; Mufg Americas Holdings Has Raised Its Applied Matls (AMAT) Stake by $664,209

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 17,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 355,104 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08M, up from 338,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.51. About 8.33M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 17,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 334,754 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.61 million, up from 316,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $61.65. About 9.95M shares traded or 104.74% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Announces March Quarter Profit; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Rev $9.97B; 05/05/2018 – U.S. condemns China for ‘Orwellian nonsense’ over airline websites; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: OPTIMISTIC HIGHER FUEL WON’T BE A CHALLENGE IN LONG RUN; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE FY EPS TARGET OF $6.35-$6.70; 26/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – DELTA AIR SEES ROUTE NEWS `IN NEAR FUTURE’ AFTER U.A.E. ACCORD; 05/04/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Delta says only “a small subset” of customers were affected, with payment information exposed from; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- THOUGH SMALL SUBSET OF CUSTOMERS WOULD HAVE BEEN EXPOSED, CAN’T SAY IF INFORMATION WAS ACCESSED OR SUBSEQUENTLY COMPROMISED; 07/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS ~360 FLIGHTS CANCELLED AT NEW YORK HUBS

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 71,949 shares to 393,659 shares, valued at $15.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,328 shares, and cut its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $264.75 million activity. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC also bought $324,598 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares. Another trade for 21,000 shares valued at $1.06M was made by West W Gilbert on Friday, February 8.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 19,677 shares to 440,523 shares, valued at $21.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 21,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 464,375 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

