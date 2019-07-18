Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreased Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holding; Juniper Networks (JNPR) Has 1.19 Sentiment

Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 172 investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 144 sold and decreased stock positions in Juniper Networks Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 310.11 million shares, up from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Juniper Networks Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 112 Increased: 121 New Position: 51.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) stake by 92.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale analyzed 183,144 shares as Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)'s stock rose 6.98%. The Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 14,737 shares with $1.01M value, down from 197,881 last quarter. Keysight Technologies Inc now has $16.38B valuation. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $87.05.

Fairpointe Capital Llc holds 2.91% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. for 3.30 million shares. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owns 140,000 shares or 1.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Artemis Investment Management Llp has 1.01% invested in the company for 3.28 million shares. The California-based Dodge & Cox has invested 0.97% in the stock. High Pointe Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 25,840 shares.

The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $26.81. About 529,273 shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) has declined 3.89% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Analysts await Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to report earnings on July, 25 after the close. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. JNPR’s profit will be $113.61 million for 20.31 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Juniper Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 94.12% EPS growth.

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.23 billion. The firm offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers. It has a 16.78 P/E ratio. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus and data center environments; QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches; and OCX1100, an open networking switch.

Among 4 analysts covering Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Keysight Technologies had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) rating on Friday, February 22. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $87 target. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Friday, February 22 report.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased Nasdaq Omx Group Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) stake by 18,744 shares to 37,675 valued at $3.62M in 2019Q1. It also upped Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) stake by 40,476 shares and now owns 126,066 shares. United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 671,407 shares stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 31,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Garde Capital accumulated 0.1% or 6,933 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Service holds 1.22% or 13,432 shares in its portfolio. 8,777 were reported by Brinker Capital. Private Ocean Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Renaissance Techs Limited invested in 0.08% or 958,000 shares. 15,314 are owned by Creative Planning. Tiemann Invest Advsrs Lc reported 0.19% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 0.06% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 250,987 shares. Amp Investors Limited has 0.1% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Dean Inv Limited Liability holds 12,001 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Cipher LP holds 0.53% or 76,303 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 254,904 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins holds 0.18% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) or 15,438 shares.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.76 million for 22.91 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.