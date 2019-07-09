Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreased Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (ICPT) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Darsana Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed New York Times Co (NYT) Position as Share Value Rose

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (ICPT) by 45.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,990 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $878,000, down from 14,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $79.53. About 454,058 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has risen 23.10% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Research and Development Expenses $48.7M; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR $3.22, EST. LOSS/SHR $3.31; 11/05/2018 – Elk Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Intercept Pharma; 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PROPOSED $120M OFFERING & CON; 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT REPORTS CONCURRENT PLACEMENT OF COMMON SHRS; 13/04/2018 – ICPT: SOME PATIENTS TREATED WITH OCA HAD REGRESSION OF FIBROSIS; 04/04/2018 – ICPT SEES 1Q TOTAL OCALIVA PRESCRIPTIONS FILLED CONSISTENT W/4Q; 13/04/2018 – INTERCEPT COMMENTS ON SUBSTUDY FROM POISE PHASE 3 TRIAL; 13/04/2018 – Liver Biopsy Data from POISE Phase 3 Substudy Supports Obeticholic Acid’s Ability to Reverse or Stabilize Fibrosis and Cirrhosis in Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) Patients; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – 2018 WORLDWIDE OCALIVA NET SALES CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $170 MLN AND $185 MLN

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 21.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 2.78M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 10.00M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $328.50M, down from 12.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.69. About 1.12M shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 48.81% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 02/04/2018 – Martin Luther King Jr.’s New York Times Obituary 50 Years Ago; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix inks production deal with the Obamas; 10/04/2018 – HarperCollins Publishers Acquires World Rights for Six New Books from #1 New York Times Bestselling Author Daniel Silva; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kelly’s remarks on border-crossers stir outrage; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. weighs South Korea troop reduction: reports; 22/03/2018 – ABC 13 News – WSET: #BREAKING: Adviser to President H.R. McMaster will soon resign, according to the New York Times.…; 18/05/2018 – New Goldman Sachs CEO Likely By Year-end, New York Times Reports — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Rev $413.9M; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUES $260.6 MLN VS $242.4 MLN; 25/05/2018 – President Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, met with Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg in January 2017 â€” less than two weeks before the inauguration, according to the New York Times

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NYT’s profit will be $31.54 million for 45.64 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-2.52 EPS, up 2.33% or $0.06 from last year’s $-2.58 per share. After $-3.03 actual EPS reported by Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.83% EPS growth.

