Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Cut Stake in Ingersoll (IR) by $16.41 Million; Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Raised Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $323,724; Share Value Rose

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 57.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 160,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 119,180 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.16M, down from 280,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $122.18. About 672,728 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 12/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 11/05/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY NET REV FROM CONT OPS $ 3,385 MLN VS $3,001 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Employees Worldwide Put Sustainability in Action with Earth Day Network’s Canopy Project; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 6.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 6,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 98,732 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30 million, up from 92,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $55.73. About 5.64M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – ORACLE WINS REVIVAL OF BILLION-DOLLAR CASE AGAINST GOOGLE; 16/05/2018 – ORACLE – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO BUY DATASCIENCE.COM, WHOSE PLATFORM CENTRALIZES DATA SCIENCE TOOLS, PROJECTS, INFRASTRUCTURE IN FULLY-GOVERNED WORKSPACE; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS PLAN TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES; 10/04/2018 – Spinnaker Support Expands Its Global Sales Partner Network; 08/05/2018 – Atlatl Software Announces Market Partnership Between Oracle CPQ Cloud and Atlatl’s Visual and Augmented Reality Product; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE CORP – INCREASES SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern Bancorp reported 0.13% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 10,400 are held by Auxier Asset. America First Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Washington Trust Bancorporation owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Company owns 2,423 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virginia-based Hendershot Investments has invested 0.08% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.06% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) or 532,138 shares. Argyle Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 3,000 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Limited accumulated 0% or 98,764 shares. Smart Portfolios Llc stated it has 0.01% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Mai invested in 0.05% or 8,232 shares. Moreover, Weatherly Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.51% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Wealth Planning Ltd Liability has 0.14% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 2,000 shares. Hl Fincl Svcs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability holds 80,267 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 220,996 shares to 237,992 shares, valued at $8.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 24,817 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Louisiana-based Iberiabank Corp has invested 0.21% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Pioneer Trust National Bank N A Or owns 101,993 shares. Horizon Limited Liability Corp has 68,024 shares. Personal Advsrs owns 0.04% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 63,565 shares. Wade G W And Inc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). St Germain D J reported 191,937 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Adv holds 0.66% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 50,832 shares. Whitnell & Comm owns 57,720 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Ntv Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 4,830 shares. Jones Fin Lllp reported 0.02% stake. Adirondack holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 3,528 shares. Arcadia Invest Mi owns 32,800 shares. Park Natl Oh holds 0.1% or 34,610 shares in its portfolio. 1,643 were accumulated by Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability. Convergence Invest Prns Ltd Liability accumulated 57,610 shares.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 4,781 shares to 3,301 shares, valued at $225,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 11,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,772 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).