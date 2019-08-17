Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Cut By $5.11 Million Its Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Position; Loomis Sayles & Company LP Cut Its Imax (IMAX) Stake

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased Imax Corp (IMAX) stake by 2.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 24,949 shares as Imax Corp (IMAX)’s stock declined 10.11%. The Loomis Sayles & Company LP holds 1.10 million shares with $25.04M value, down from 1.13 million last quarter. Imax Corp now has $1.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $21.12. About 449,595 shares traded or 14.70% up from the average. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 03/04/2018 – IMAX SIGNS 30-THEATRE PACT WITH GUANGZHOU JINYI MEDIA IN CHINA; 07/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Imax China Holding Inc; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Brings SlimeZone, Network’s First Social Virtual Reality Experience, to IMAX VR Centres Globally; 03/04/2018 – IMAX REACHES AGREEMENT WITH JINYI FOR 30 THEATERS IN CHINA; 01/05/2018 – Imax 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 24/04/2018 – IMAX& AMC SIGN BINDING LOI FOR IMAX® WITH LASER EXPERIENCE; 27/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to IMAX on May 8 for “Methods and systems of vibrating a screen” (Belgian Inventor); 03/04/2018 – IMAX Signs 30-Theatre Agreement With Guangzhou JinYi Media Corp in China; 24/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH AMC THEATRES TO TRANSFORM 87 IMAX AT AMC LOCATIONS

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) stake by 28.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 52,728 shares as Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS)’s stock rose 34.12%. The Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 129,355 shares with $12.58M value, down from 182,083 last quarter. Total Sys Svcs Inc now has $22.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $127.35. About 771,721 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – APRIL 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES OF 1.27 BLN, UP 9.0%; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%; 09/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Total System $Benchmark 5Y +135a, 10Y +165a; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q Rev $4.83M; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – IN 2017, SALES OF EUR 98.0 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 101.6 MILLION YR AGO; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant: March Scheduled Service Load Factor 87.7% Vs 84.5%, Total System Load Factor 85.9% Vs 82.7%; 06/03/2018 TSYS Extends Agreement with Permanent TSB to Continue Processing its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES FOR FEB 2018 1.14 BLN VS 1.03 BLN LAST YEAR; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SIGNED LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF WEST, A SUBSIDIARY OF BNP PARIBAS

Among 4 analysts covering IMAX Corp (NYSE:IMAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. IMAX Corp has $34 highest and $27 lowest target. $29’s average target is 37.31% above currents $21.12 stock price. IMAX Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Barrington. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. The stock of IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) earned “Buy” rating by Barrington on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by M Partners on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by M Partners.

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) stake by 94,606 shares to 12.72M valued at $2.32 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Hp Inc stake by 227,920 shares and now owns 234,175 shares. Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) was raised too.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) stake by 354,272 shares to 527,621 valued at $12.46 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Siteone Landscape Supply Inc stake by 15,800 shares and now owns 22,800 shares. Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,101 were accumulated by Southeast Asset. Thomasville Retail Bank reported 0.31% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). First Republic Inv Mngmt Inc reported 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Qs Investors Llc holds 3,757 shares. Colonial Advsr stated it has 0.22% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Dynamic Capital Ltd accumulated 2,200 shares. Fil has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Manufacturers Life Insur Comm The invested in 164,905 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 9,515 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gam Holdings Ag has invested 0.03% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Nicholas Invest Prns Lp reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Scotia Inc accumulated 0.02% or 17,981 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability invested in 324 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth reported 27,835 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Dupont Cap Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 1,185 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Total System Services (NYSE:TSS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Total System Services has $15800 highest and $9500 lowest target. $124’s average target is -2.63% below currents $127.35 stock price. Total System Services had 8 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $110 target in Friday, March 29 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, August 5. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Goldman Sachs.