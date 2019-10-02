Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Continues to Hold Position in Perkinelmer (PKI); Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Shareholder Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Upped Stake by $762,300

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (PKI) by 100.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 3,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.50% . The institutional investor held 7,895 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $790,000, up from 3,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Perkinelmer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $82.48. About 38,071 shares traded. PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) has risen 10.77% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PKI News: 30/04/2018 – PerkinElmer 1Q EPS 23c; 10/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Collaborates with Helix to Drive Innovation in Exome-Based Personal Genomics; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Perkinelmer’s Senior Unsecured Euro Notes Baa3; 06/04/2018 – PerkinElmer to Hold Earnings Call on Monday, April 30, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ PerkinElmer Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKI); 04/04/2018 – Fitch Rates PerkinElmer’s Senior Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – PERKINELMER NAMES JAMES MOCK AS CFO; 23/05/2018 – PerkinElmer Acquires Shanghai Spectrum Instruments Co., Ltd; 30/04/2018 – PerkinElmer 1Q Cont Ops EPS 23c; 20/03/2018 – BIRAC and PerkinElmer Sign Letter of Intent to Promote India-Led Startups and Innovations

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 27.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc bought 12,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 55,400 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.51M, up from 43,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $60. About 279,966 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 163,532 shares to 915,872 shares, valued at $79.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $19.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 94,103 shares to 169,774 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.23 in 2019Q1.