Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Continues to Hold Holding in Mosaic Co New (MOS); Credit Suisse Ag Stake in Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) Has Increased by $701,820

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 33,420 shares as the company's stock declined 0.69% . The institutional investor held 830,054 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.44M, up from 796,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $21.16. About 4.20 million shares traded or 32.53% up from the average. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 16.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 57,841 shares as the company's stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 402,695 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.67 million, up from 344,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 4.76 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "7 Stocks To Watch For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga" on August 05, 2019

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $173,872 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Isaacson Mark J., worth $23,550 on Friday, May 10. Another trade for 4,250 shares valued at $100,300 was bought by Freeland Clint.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 314,718 shares to 367,641 shares, valued at $49.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 86,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,216 shares, and cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST).

More notable recent The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is There An Opportunity With The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.'s (NYSE:IPG) 43% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance" on July 30, 2019

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $399,976 activity. THOMAS DAVID M also bought $199,988 worth of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) on Tuesday, April 30.