Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosted Pulte Group (PHM) Holding; Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Lifted By $4.80 Million Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Position

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased Pulte Group Inc (PHM) stake by 32.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired 12,089 shares as Pulte Group Inc (PHM)’s stock rose 0.70%. The Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 49,501 shares with $1.42 million value, up from 37,412 last quarter. Pulte Group Inc now has $9.23B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.05. About 64,560 shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 27.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc acquired 30,408 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)'s stock rose 0.89%. The Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc holds 141,100 shares with $22.42M value, up from 110,692 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $115.53B valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $165.67. About 83,329 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l has $18800 highest and $183 lowest target. $187.33’s average target is 13.07% above currents $165.67 stock price. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HON in report on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 19. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim holds 137,035 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. First Citizens Bankshares Co reported 0.11% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Adv has invested 0.73% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Amp Invsts has 0.32% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Personal Cap stated it has 5,818 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Notis accumulated 12,024 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Scott And Selber owns 24,359 shares. 1,700 were reported by Lsv Asset Mngmt. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Com Tn stated it has 207,270 shares or 4.73% of all its holdings. 39 were reported by James Inv Rech. Paragon Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Creative Planning invested in 0.06% or 110,201 shares. Colony Grp Ltd Com reported 8,161 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 3,084 shares. Vanguard reported 0.34% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IWF) stake by 3,555 shares to 204,850 valued at $29.63 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) stake by 2,139 shares and now owns 1,294 shares. Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) was reduced too.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) stake by 37,306 shares to 55,794 valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Netease Com Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) stake by 4,457 shares and now owns 9,913 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. PulteGroup has $4400 highest and $25.5 lowest target. $34.63’s average target is 1.70% above currents $34.05 stock price. PulteGroup had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Suntrust Banks Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 375,003 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Llp holds 21,717 shares. 60,880 are owned by Element Capital Ltd Liability Company. Laffer Invs, a Tennessee-based fund reported 65,690 shares. Cambridge Research Advisors holds 23,599 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts invested 0.01% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth has invested 0% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Wilsey Asset has 498,376 shares for 5.79% of their portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough & invested in 62,350 shares. 8,709 were accumulated by Advisory Svcs Ntwk Lc. Moreover, New England Mgmt has 0.4% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 21,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). American Gp stated it has 0.01% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).