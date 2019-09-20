Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosted By $935,870 Its Lkq (LKQ) Position; Tetra Tech Has 1.1 Sentiment

Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.38, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 131 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 119 cut down and sold their equity positions in Tetra Tech Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 45.11 million shares, up from 44.84 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Tetra Tech Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 6 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 95 Increased: 85 New Position: 46.

Analysts await Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TTEK’s profit will be $45.90 million for 25.18 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Tetra Tech, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $84.6. About 172,838 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) has risen 32.22% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Adj EPS 54c; 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Dubai Firm Honors Airbus, TETRA Technology; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Rev $2.15B-$2.25B; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises Dividend to 12c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH SEES 3Q EPS 62C TO 68C, EST. 59C; 23/04/2018 – Tetra Tech Releases Annual Sustainability Report Card and Announces Membership in UN Global Compact; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q NET REV. $532.4M, EST. $513.7M; 04/04/2018 Tetra Tech’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Dominated by LNG, NGCC Facilities, an Industrial Info News Alert

Tetra Tech, Inc. provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.62 billion. It operates through two divisions, Water, Environment and Infrastructure ; and Resource Management and Energy (RME). It has a 26.96 P/E ratio. The WEI segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and activities and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc holds 7.89% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. for 443,678 shares. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc owns 196,800 shares or 6.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Premier Asset Management Llc has 2.79% invested in the company for 150,670 shares. The New York-based Barrett Asset Management Llc has invested 2.56% in the stock. S&T Bank Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 148,884 shares.

